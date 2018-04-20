The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly reconsider his decision on the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill.

Alhaji Umar is the paramount ruler of the community where President Buhari hails from in Katsina State.

President Buhari had, on the February 27, 2018, transmitted to the National Assembly, his decision to withhold assent to the Bill, giving paucity of funds and duplication of duties of existing security agencies, as reasons.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the monarch while addressing a delegation of officers of the Corps led by its National Commandant, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, said that as a father, he would look into the demands of the Corps with the hope that the bill will see the light of day.

He commended the organisation for its doggedness, conducting itself peacefully and resorting to the rule of law and advocacy in pursuing its goals.

“When the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill becomes law, it would serve as a platform for providing massive job opportunities for the Nigerian youths and creating the desired peaceful atmosphere against the prevailing height of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Peace Corps boss said the Corps has not breached any known provisions of the laws of the land to warrant the constant harassment it has been suffering in the hands of some security agencies.

“When it became obvious that there was a grand conspiracy to misrepresent the noble intentions of the NPC Bill before Mr. President with a view to frustrating his assent to it, the Corps, in September 2017, formally requested for an audience with Your Royal Highness, which was graciously granted.

“On getting to Katsina, we were told that Your Highness was indisposed.

“If that visit with you had held and the facts of our case laid bare before you, it would have averted this temporary setback.

“Notwithstanding, now that we are with you, we do know and very hopeful that you will use your good office to appeal to your son, our president who we hold in high esteem to reconsider his earlier stance on this all-important Bill,” Akoh said.

The national commandant assured the emir that contrary to all negative reports against the Peace Corps, the organisation has remained steadfast in its obedience to the rule of law.

He insisted that evidence abounds that the organisation was highly misrepresented before the president and prayed the president to take a second look at the corps through an Independent Commission of Inquiry.