The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has said the counter insurgency operations against Boko Haram have rendered the terrorist group incapable of launching organized attacks.

The Minister, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, at the closing ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit in Abuja, yesterday called on African countries to learn from the strategies of Nigeria to curb the menace of terrorism.

He, however, noted that the successes in the fight against Boko Haram could not have been achieved without the effective collaboration between the Lake Chad Basin countries.

“We are safe to say that Boko Haram can no longer launch organised attacks in Nigeria because of the effective counter-insurgency operations embarked upon by the military against the insurgents.

“The steps employed in curtailing Boko Haram resonate from well thought out strategy, commitment, good leadership, public support and cooperation of the Lake Chad Basin countries through the Multi-National Joint Task Force.

“Therefore collaboration in areas of training, exercises, operations and intelligence sharing is imperative for us to achieve results in safeguarding the African continent,” he said.

The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, who shared some of his experiences with the participants from 40 countries, added that countries must always consider security, stability and prosperity if they are to succeed.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai revealed that Botswana would host the 7th African Land Forces Summit.