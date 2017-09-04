The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the ongoing impasse without further delay.

He said the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU was caused by governments’ failure to address their demands, adding that the more the strike was prolonged, the more the economy and the development of the country suffer.

He said this yesterday at the monthly thanksgiving service, where he celebrated the 50 years anniversary of his marriage with prayers for families and the unmarried at RCCG’s headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Adeboye, who spoke through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said that the need for the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a consensus immediately becomes very crucial because education was the livewire of every successful country.

added that the students were not only at the receiving end but also that the future of the country was at stake if the strike was allowed to continue.

“Higher institutions of learning are the citadels where learning takes place to bring development to any country. Therefore, continuous strike will only continue to aggravate the chaos that would eventually lead to retrogression in the economy.

“I, therefore, plead with the Federal Government to realise that education is the livewire of this country and to the best of its ability, accede to the demands of ASUU, while the union should be considerate with its demands knowing the present state of the country’s economy,” he said.

He lamented the pains herdsmen have caused families and wondered whether those that had brought sorrow to many homes in the country were really Fulani herdsmen.

“Herdsmen that we used to know were simply armed with staff, bottle water and were very friendly anywhere they went. The present day herdsmen go about with AK 47, maiming and killing and Nigerians are wondering who have been supplying them with such weapons and for what reasons,” he said.