Christians in Nigeria under the aegis of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of trivialising and playing down the violent activities of killer-herdsmen in Nigeria, by describing it as “conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.”

It also alleged that forces of Islamisation in Nigeria are still moving sharply; noting that some people are pushing the agenda of Islamisation and trying to force everybody in Nigeria to toe the extreme fundamentalist line they designed from Islam, even in the face of positive Islamic faith and good Muslims who are against the Islamic fundamentalist activities.

National President of CCN, an affiliate of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Dr Benebo Fubara Fubara-Manuel and his Anambra state branch chairman and Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev Owen Nwokolo, disclosed this during the CCN Standing Committee Meeting, held at the Archbishop C.J. Patterson International Auditorium, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha Anambra state.

CCN said it is concerned that “the market places, the schools where the children are trained and even their homes are no longer safe, we are particularly concerned that when they take away girls from their schools, they will hold back a Christian girl. These matters are still burning in our hearts.”

According to Dr Fubara Fubara-Manuel, “Instead of condemning and speaking about the violent attacks of the people in their villages and communities by the killer herdsmen, the Federal Government is describing the attacks, killings and maiming of people in their homes by killer herdsmen as conflict between herdsmen and farmers.

“They minimise and reduce the matter as conflicts between herdsmen and farmers to show that they are not yet touched by the killings, maiming and sacking of people from their homes and communities by the killer herdsmen.

“Our expectations are that government should own up to the fact that there is a problem on ground and in the land. They should stop finding excuses to the problems and making statements that minimize the problems created by the invading and marauding killer-herdsmen.

“The Federal Government should re-address its military strategy in such a way that people will not walk into our schools and take our girls and go scotfree and we hope that they will negotiate without religious bias or show of any religious divide or leave a Christian behind and bring others back.”

While we are happy that many girls taken away have been brought back, we are sad that we are not hearing enough on what federal Government is doing to bring back the remaining girl, who is a Christian;

Bishop on the Niger and Anambra State CCN chairman, Dr Nwokolo on his part, warn that Christians particularly, the Anglican Communion will never succumb to accept same sex marriage, no matter who is recently spearheading the campaign.

We have taken a stand and the Bible believe in the Church, the scripture guides us so what the scripture said is what we will are believing and that is what we are doing, so whatever arrangement anybody is making, it does not have anything to do with the church in Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that some rules many good Moslem rejects and condemned are still strong in Nigeria, we are concerned that in spite of all the government is doing, many are still dying, homes are being destroyed, and we are concerned about widows that have been left behind by many men who died innocently because their lives were cut down by violent killer herdsmen.”