Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the reversing of the counter quit notice issued by the Niger Delta youth groups to persons of Northern and South-western descent to leave the South-south region as a step in the right direction.

In a statement signed by his media office and made available yesterday, he reminded Nigerians that the country is too old and too big to fail.

“Just as I commended Arewa youths for listening to good counsel and withdrawing the ill advised quit notice to people of Igbo origin to leave the North before October 1 or face consequences, I similarly applaud Niger Delta youths for rescinding their counter quit notice to persons of Northern and South-western descent to quit the South-south region.

Atiku said the news could not have come at a better time as when Nigeria defeated Cameroon 4-0.

“The Super Eagles scored four goals and none of those goals were scored in the name of Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba or indeed under the aegis of North or South. Each and everyone of those goals were resoundingly for Nigeria.

“No one disowns a child when he or she is almost 60. Nigerian is too old and too big to fail. Instead of divisions, what we must do is restructure our federation till it more closely resembles the almost perfect union that our founding fathers chiseled together at the various pre Independence conferences.

“There is enough in Nigeria for everyone’s need and to meet every bloc’s aspirations. What we need is not uniformity but harmony. Just like an orchestra, we may all sing differently, but when our voices are blended, together, they give off a richer more melodious symphony than would ever have been possible if we were to sing individually.

“I urge all Nigerians to be hopeful. To be great, every nation must go through struggle. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, if you are going through struggles, keep going. We will go through and emerge better than before. This is my promise to Nigeria,” he said.