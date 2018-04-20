The General Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Dr. Dare Ajiboye, has said that government at all levels in the country need to work assiduously to preserve the local languages in the country.

He stressed the need to preserve the mother tongues, through sustained efforts and policies in the educational system, noting that cultures can be traced to the languages spoken by a group of people.

Ajiboye spoke at a briefing held to announce the completion of the translation of the Holy Bible into Kalabari and Okrika, two Nigerian languages spoken in parts of Rivers State.

Recounting how the organisation fought piracy in the country, in conjunction with the Nigerian Copyright Commission, he said, “The death of a language is the death of a culture. Our languages and culture must not die. I will like to call on the government at all levels to take the issue of our mother tongues seriously by ensuring that they are taught in our schools.

“I want to challenge government to bring up policies that will sustain our languages lest they go into extinction. The mother tongue is so important that the United Nations set aside February 21 as International Mother Language day.”

Ajiboye also gave an analysis of the recent translations, saying that each of them cost more than N40m.

With these, Ajoboye said, the BSN had successfully translated the Bible into 26 Nigerian languages.

“The Kalabari Bible translation project started in 1970, but it was suspended during the Nigerian Civil War. The work continued until 2003 when the New Testament and Psalms were completed and dedicated while the complete Bible became ready 15 years after. In a similar development, the journey to make the Bible available in the Okrika language started in 1971,” he added.

The Director and Head of NCC Lagos Office, Mr. Obi Ezeilo, said the organisation had “zero tolerance” for piracy and would do everything within its powerd to apprehend and prosecute pirates.

He said, “In June 2013, the BSN wrote a petition to us informing us of a location in Sango-Ota where a group of people were selling their pirated copies of their Bible. That same month, we deployed our operatives to an anti-piracy operation in the area and one Anthony Okojie was arrested with 376 copies of the pirated work. We carried out diligent investigation, subsequently, we filed a charge in November 2013. We carried out prosecution and put up a number of witnesses in court.

“Finally, January 29, 2018, Justice Kurya passed a judgment and sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.”