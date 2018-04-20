As primary and secondary schools prepare to resume academic activities, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to providing quality education and an enabling environment for teaching and learning in both public and private schools in the state.

The Deputy-Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, made this known in a statement released by the Office of Education Quality Assurance in the state Ministry of Education and made available to our correspondent.

Adebula urged heads of primary and secondary schools to improve on the quality of teaching and learning while empowering their pupils to take ownership of their learning through the assistance of teachers.

In another development, the Ministry of Education embarked on an Intervention Strategy, Leadership and Management Training programme for principals and vice-principals of public secondary schools in the state education districts III, IV and V primarily to improve learners’ academic performances in external examinations.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said that principals, as heads of schools, ought to evolve new leadership styles and structures that require an honest evaluation of individual strengths and weaknesses against agreed criteria.

She said, “There must be a collaborative approach to help one another develop competencies to form core new performance management systems and staff development initiatives. School leadership must start having a clear long term vision, foresee problems and act to prevent it as well as begin to communicate new ideas and involve teams in reviewing and improving practice.

“The use of data to identify long term trends and patterns for future planning must be embraced. To improve schools, heads of schools must begin to be child centered by putting students on tasks, monitoring books and the environment and requesting feedbacks from both students/pupils and teachers.”

Proffering solutions to recent decline in external examinations performance, the director-general urged heads of schools to monitor teaching and learning and give appropriate feedback to teachers.

She noted that teaching must be geared toward the application of knowledge by making use of appropriate methods and instructional materials to promote deep learning while ensuring adequate coverage of subjects’ scheme.

“Mental mathematics must be encouraged to arouse in-depth and practical learning in students, leading to high learner performance while time tables should be reviewed to give more attention to core subjects,” she said.

Soyombo also called for early preparation of learners for external examinations, urging that they should be exposed to examiners’ reports, marking guide and past examination questions. She added that learners should be provided with relevant textbooks in all subjects so as to encourage independent learning.