Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has appointed nine headmasters of elementary schools in the state as headmaster general which is equivalent to permanent secretaries.

The nine headmasters, drawn from the nine federal constituencies in the state, were recently inaugurated at a ceremony.

The governor said the move was to break the barriers and limitation of primary school teacher to attain higher positions in the civil service. He said their career path should not be a limitation to their career progression.

Aregbesola disclosed that the aim of the promotion of the headmasters was to encourage primary school teachers and enhance the standard of education at the grassroots level.

He stressed that the state government deliberately situated the offices of the headmaster generals in rural areas for them to be able to see to the educational needs of those at the grassroots level.

Aregbesola said, “The appointment of headmaster generals among our teachers is in line with the positive transformation we are carrying out in our schools.

“We want to take the basic education system in our schools to an enviable height and we also want to encourage our teachers at the basic level for them to know that they can rise to the highest level of their career as teachers under the employment of the state government.”

The Head of Service, Dr. Oloogboyega Oyebade, lauded the governor for making the appointments, saying it would go a long to way encourage teachers to work harder knowing full well that they too could reach the highest level in the service.

He said, “This occasion is unprecedented. You continue to give vista to governance, demonstrating strength of character in public service since the inauguration of this administration in November, 2010.

“We in the state civil service are not surprised because our governor has demonstrated that he is a trained ideologue of the left and the only thing that can draw smiles from your face is to see that the mass of the people was provided with the basic things of life to link them with the rest of civilised humanity.

“You have given them automatic conversion as Education Officers and changing their profession to a Directorate Cadre as I recalled with nostalgia the creation of the Office of Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries on 28th September, 2012 in the three Senatorial Districts.”