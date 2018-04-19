The Anambra chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Thursday expressed its worry over the non-appointment of a Commissioner for the Ministry of Sports in the state.

Anambra SWAN, in a statement signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary of the Association respectively, said the situation should be corrected before much damage could be done.

“It is a surprise that about one month after the appointment of commissioners for all other ministries in the state, a crucial ministry as sports was yet to get a helmsman.

The statement which was signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary of the association respectively, said SWAN however saw the development as an oversight.

“We hope this will be corrected without further delay,’’ it said.

Anambra SWAN said it had observed with discomfort the non-appointment of a Commissioner for the Ministry of Youth Entrepreneurship and Sports Development unlike every other ministry nearly after a month.

“It is important to note that sports is crucial not just for the development of the youths but a veritable means of economic emancipation of the poor but talented budding athletes.

“Sports, more than any other activity, takes the youths away from most vices and converts them to bread winners swiftly.

“Anambra SWAN looks forward to a more vibrant sports sector, with standard infrastructure, representation of Anambra in all national competitions and commensurate reward for sports men and women in Gov. Obiano’s second term.’’

The nomenclature of the ministry in charge of Sports has been changed many times.

It had moved from Ministry of Youths and Sports to Ministry of Sports Development and Youth Entrepreneurship, and it is now known as Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy.