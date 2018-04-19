Ibom Specialist Hospital has recorded a major breakthrough in health care delivery with a successful neurosurgery carried out in the hospital.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, briefed journalists on Wednesday on the latest development at the quaternary health center in Uyo.

He restated that the vision behind the specialist hospital was to reverse medical tourism abroad.

The Health commissioner said that since resumption of services at the hospital many patients have gotten adequate solutions to their ailments with the latest being the brain surgery carried out by a renowned Neurosurgeon Dr Okezie Kanu and other medical experts.

He attributed this feat to the tenacity of purpose by Governor Udom Emmanuel who is out to ensure that Citizens have the best Medicare.

Dr Ukpong said that several consortia of medical firms overseas and within have indicated interest to manage the Quaternary health facility, adding that the medical team from America, Canada, Europe and Saudi Arabia have sent in their proposal to run the hospital .

He assured that the most successful firm would win the bid to carryout services at the hospital on a 24 hour basis but on referrals.

The Acting Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ini Etukudo, said that the hospital has witnessed a significant increase in the number of patients being referred to the hospital and expressed confidence that the hospital is set to fulfill it’s core mandate.

Hr thanked the state Government for the passion in ensuring that health care delivery system is given priority attention.

The special Assistant to the Governor on medical services and Consultant Government House Clinic, Dr Ignatius Akpabio, said that the equipment at the specialist hospital competes favourably with those in the other clime .

He said after a thorough investigation the patient required a neurosurgery and thanked the consultant neurosurgeon for the prompt response.

The surgeon who carried out the operation said that the patient was in a coma after adequate diagnosis surgery was required and the patient is fast recovering.

Present at the media briefing was the press secretary to the Governor Mr Ekerete Udo and Director of Information, Comfort Umana.