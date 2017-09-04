The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Friday dismissed the speculation of a stalemate in the admission of fresh students into universities across the country.

Oloyede, who spoke during an interview with journalists shortly after a visit to the zonal office of the board in Benin, the Edo State capital, insisted that all universities have been barred from conducting written examinations before admitting students.

He also denied the alleged imposition of prospective students on universities, adding that issues over the admission of fresh students into tertiary institutions had been resolved after due consultations with all stakeholders.

Oloyede said: “I know many of you are bothered and you want to hear from me about the admission.

“There is no stalemate.

“After due consultation with the Senate, House of Representatives, because we have been invited and they are worried, and after due consultation with all the regulatory agencies: National Board for Technical Education, National Commission for Colleges of Education, National Universities Commission and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board itself, we have resolved the matter totally.

“There is no ambiguity of what will happen.

“As it has been announced by the Minister for Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, there will be no written examination, no written Post-UTME examination by any institution.”

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, however, noted that the managements of the universities were free to determine their respective admission policies in line with the directive of the Federal Executive Council.

Oloyede, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said: “Every other thing remains as it used to be because the authority, autonomy and independence of the academic boards of the Senate of the respective institutions remain sacrosanct.”