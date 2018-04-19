In continuation of its efforts towards the repositioning and revamping of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration on Thursday had a final deliberation on the presentation earlier made by the Governing Council of the institute and approved N810 million for further upgrade of infrastructure in the school.

Briefing journalists after a presentation at the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Chairman of the IMT Governing Council, Ifeoma Nwobodo, stated that the approval was given to address the “neglect and dilapidation of infrastructure in the institution for the past 45 years.”

Mrs. Nwobodo, who was accompanied by other members of the council and top management officials, regretted that the infrastructure in the institution had been neglected and abandoned for so many years, prior to the inception of the present administration, adding that before now, apart from TETFUND projects, “every other project has not seen a coat of paint for the past 35 years.”

She noted that the Governor Ugwuanyi administration had done a lot in renovating and revamping the institution to standard, pointing out that the administrative process that led to the recent approval commenced late last year. She added that the projects when completed “will enhance the quality of our students and turn around the face of the school to modern standard.”

The IMT Council Chairman disclosed that the school will execute projects the like of which “has not been seen before”, expressing delight at the governor’s passion for IMT, the welfare of the state and students as well as his commitment to qualitative and affordable education in the state.

Her words: “We have been given approval to commence, after due process, the construction of ultramodern classrooms, fully furnished and fitted with modern equipment like you can see in any of the international platform.

“We have gotten approval to build modern public conveniences for staff and students. We have also gotten approval to build a registry complex for the records and exams division. We equally got approval to build a student medical centre. All these things are what we have come to achieve.”

On the abandoned projects, Mrs. Nwobodo revealed that “the problem IMT has had was that certain projects were awarded in the past to incredible contractors that abandoned them”, maintaining that the new contracts will be awarded to contractors that have verifiable proof of performance and quality delivery of jobs in other places.

She also told journalists that part of the presentation made to the EXCO, was highlights of the development plans for various departments, such as the school of fine and applied arts, engineering and accountancy departments among others, stating that “the governor had approved funds last year for the rehabilitation of the school’s television and radio studios.

“I want to state that we have a leader in the person of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. I want to say that he is passionate about IMT. I want to tell everybody that the governor is very much interested in the welfare of the staff and students of the institution,” she said.

It would be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi, on assumption of office, took prompt and visionary steps aimed at revamping and repositioning the institute (and other state-owned tertiary institutions) to make it a degree-awarding institution.

A few months after his inauguration, the governor intervened by offsetting a backlog of unpaid workers’ salaries, mostly inherited from the previous administration.

Sequel to the completion of the process for the transition of IMT to a degree-awarding institution, the State Executive Council, despite the severe economic crunch in the country, approved the N100 million for the school to meet the accreditation needs of various courses, among other interventions.