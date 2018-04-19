The Federal Operation Unit Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service said on Thursday it seized 1, 500 bags of smuggled rice and vegetable oil valued over N65 million in Kaduna.

The Controller, Usman Dakingari who displayed the seized items before newsmen in Kaduna, said the goods were loaded in two trailers and concealed using raw groundnut and ginger.

He said that the trucks contained over 1,500 bags of rice with duty paid value of about 60 million naira while the vegetable oil has duty value of N5 million.

The controller explained that the items were recovered based on intelligence information from officers and some patriotic Nigerians.

Dakingari said, ““The command will not tolerate any act of smuggling activities in the zone and we are ready to bring all economic saboteurs to book.”