Personnel of the Nigerian Army who fail to update their data with the Electronic Nigerian Army Pay System (e-NAPS) would be delisted as a member of the force, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has warned.

Handing down the warning at the flag-off of the 81 Division E-NAPS database update for 2018, the Army Chief told personnel of the force that they must take the database update serious as it will have a direct impact on their emoluments.

According to Buratai, “failure to update may result in nonpayment of salaries; as such personnel would be deemed non-existent and the name deleted from the existing database.”

The Army Chief, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Enobong Udoh, said that the Army’s biometric enrollment exercise provides personnel data for the electronic Nigerian Army pay System (e-NAPS)

e-NAPS, he said, has greatly enhanced salary administration in the force by providing adequate timing and accurate information for pay administration.

The programme has facilitated planning, budgeting and personnel management in the Nigerian Army as it is online real time.

He said that the Nigerian Army Finance Corps continues to strive to maintain a robust biometric database for eNAPs and to safeguard its integrity.

The data updates were necessary, the Army Chief said, given that the force is preparing for migration to the integrated personnel payroll information system (IPPIS).

The migration is in compliance with Federal Government directives, explaining that the IPPIS is a platform for the central administration of salaries for all Federal employees.