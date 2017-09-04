The Kogi State Government has confirmed new case of Lassa Fever in the state.

The state Commissioner For Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this in Lokoja on Sunday.

Dr Audu, while noting that the disease was spotted in a female patient who earlier underwent clinical test at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, with suspected symptoms of Lassa fever, was confirmed positive at the Irua General Hospital where she was transferred to.

The commissioner, however, said that the state government was working towards tracing all those who might have had contact with the patient.

- Advertisement -

Audu added that the state’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was on top of the situation to curtail the spread of the disease.

He added that “it is a sad incident but our RRT has commenced thorough contact tracing and monitoring.

“Community sensitisation and education is currently ongoing and by God’s grace, we hope to arrest the spread of the disease.”

Audu, however, urged the general public to remain calm and cooperate with the State Government as it was working assiduously to contain further spread of the disease.