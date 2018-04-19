The Benue State government has said that the recent spate of killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state is about the struggle for her economic control and has no connection with the anti-open grazing law of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor of the State, Dr. Sam Ortom.

Akase recalls that more than 50 attacks on communities across 14 local government areas of the State which had claimed nearly 2,000 lives had been witnessed in the state long before the making of the law last year.

He said the situation was so bad that the convoy of a former Governor of the State, Gabriel Suswan, once came under attack when he was on an inspection tour of communities ravaged by killers during his tenure.

“Besides, incessant attacks continue to take place in several states in the six geopolitical zones across the country where there is no grazing law in place.”

According to Akase, “Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore declared during a press conference held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 in Abuja, that the crises in the state was a struggle for natural resources of the Benue Valley and that it would mobilize Fulani kith and kin across the world to invade and chase out the indigenous inhabitants.

That is what is currently taking place.

“Indeed, the Ranching Law was enacted by the Ortom administration as a permanent solution to the frequent crises caused by open grazing of livestock in accordance with globally recognised modern methods of animal husbandry. Governor Samuel Ortom has urged anyone with a superior remedy for the farmers – herdsmen crisis to bring it to the table.

“The law which has been described by local and international observers as the best answer for the crises, was popularly made by the people of the state who actively participated in the public hearings conducted by Benue State House of Assembly.

The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law has been a tremendous success since its implementation began on November 1, 2017. Many persons who have violated the law have been arrested, detained and tried, with some who were found guilty already convicted.

“Those insinuating that the law has failed to achieve its purpose need to remember that the existence of a law does not imply that there won’t be offences. It is in recognition of the fact that bad elements in the society will always perpetrate unlawful acts that a law is made with provisions for punishment.

As Governor Ortom has repeatedly stated, the Benue State Government will not be distracted by the views of those who are against implementation of the law.

Akase assured that The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law has come to stay and there would be no going back on it.