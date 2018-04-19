The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced orientation for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members posted to the FCT for their one-year service at the Kubwa Orientation Camp in Abuja.

The FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Bello Ballama, made this known in Abuja on Thursday.

Ballama disclosed that more than 2,700 corps members were deployed to the FCT.

“Registration of corps members started this morning by 6 a.m with the registration of Mr Unachukwu Chiemelie from Anambra as the first to be captured on the portal.

“As you can see, they are trooping in and we are expecting more than 2,700 corps members in this stream,” he said.

Ballama said that adequate security has been put in place to secure the corps members throughout their stay on the camp.

“The security team comprises of the Police, Civil Defence, the Army, Man ‘O’ War and personnel of the State Service,” he said.

He advised the corps members to avail themselves of all the programmes and activities that the scheme requires them to undergo during the orientation exercise.

He explained that the medical certificate introduced as one of the requirements to be brought to camp this year was to know the health status of prospective corps members.

“The NYSC had to introduce this because health status of corps members was very important to the scheme.

“It is to give assurance to the general public that health issues were not taken for granted,” he said.

While lauding the cordial relationship between employers of labour and the scheme over the years, he however urged them to provide modest accommodation for corps members posted to their organisations.

He advised the corps members to be of good character during their service year as the scheme frowns at acts of immorality and indecency.