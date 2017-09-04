Ex-Niger Delta warlord, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has revealed how the move by the Nigerian Government to rearrest leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, will be resisted.

Asari, the leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF, spoke in a video where he also expressed doubt that it was President Muhammadu Buhari that returned from London.

Addressing “fellow Biafrans”, Asari said the same stone the biblical David used to crush Goliath is still available for Biafra.

“Biafrans, today we are going to look at a very dark cloud trying to envelop us. And that cloud is the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“After the return of the thing they said is Muhammadu Buhari, which I doubt very much, the cabal around that thing they brought home from London needed to feed that thing with blood. The blood of Biafrans, you and I.

“How can our blood flow? The only way our blood can flow unstoppably is the rearrest or the attempt to rearrest Nnamdi Kanu.

- Advertisement -

“They don’t give a damn, killing us is fun. Its a game; a religion to them but killing their own people pinches them a little. Because the people who issued death sentence on us that after October 1 if any of us are found on their land will be killed. They used different medium: they TV, radio, internet to circulate that after Oct. 1 any one of us seen in their land should be killed. And the DSS said those who issued death sentence on us were quoted out of context.

“Minister of Internal affairs said attempting to arrest them will cause crisis. But Nnamdi Kanu is arguably the greatest crowd puller of this part of the world, nobody can rival him not even Buhari that when they brought him back from London had to go and beg people, paid them N2000 to come out and show their support.

“The world has suddenly lost it vision to see. The world has suddenly lost its ear to hear how Biafrans have been killed.

“May be Nnamdi Kanu’s time is the fullness of time, God almighty has given so much grace to this Egyptians and they have refused to heed. They have hardened their minds and this Pharaoh, moreso, this thing they brought from London, who wants blood to keep him alive said he’ll kill all our people.

“May be its really the fullness of time, and the stone with which David killed Goliath God will make it available for us to fight our battle.”