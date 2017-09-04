The National Executive Committee (NEC) of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday in its meeting in Abuja, declared a total and indefinite strike.

NARD President, Dr. Onyebueze John, in a text message said “Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today, NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government.”

The association had on Saturday dispelled rumours that it had suspended the planned strike after a meeting with the Federal Government, where a Memorandum of Settlement was reached, pending the outcome of the NEC meeting.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige, had met with the resident doctors till the wee hours of Saturday.

The doctors are protesting the failure of government to pay their salary shortfall of 2016 and January to May 2017 and rectify the salary shortfall from August 2017, as well as inability to circularize House Officers’ entry point, among others.