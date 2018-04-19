Kaduna State has sacked over four thousand teachers it newly recruited for incompetence.

The sacked teachers were among the 15,897 recruited late 2017 after the State Government laid off 22, 000 teachers for failing aptitude tests.

A state official said the sacked teachers were unable to write their acceptance letters properly after being offered by employment.

“At the end, 4,562 incompetent ones, believed to have found their way into the final list illegally, were fished out, leaving 11,335 competent ones,” said Ja’afaru Sani, Kaduna State Commissioner of Education on Wednesday.

Sani said other successful candidates have been deployed to over 4000 schools across the state. He noted that the State would, in the coming months, recruit more teachers to fill the shortfall created by the initial sack of 22, 000 teachers.

“We are hoping that between now and next month ending, we will be concluding the recruitment process of the balance of 13,665 teachers,” he said.