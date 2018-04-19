The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged senators and other prominent Nigerians in sensitive public positions to be role models to the youths.

NANS spokesman, Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

Okereafor reacted to Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate chamber and snatching of its Mace by suspected hoodlums.

He noted that the Senate invasion was a mockery of Nigeria’s democracy and a bad precedent for Nigerian youths.

“The leadership of NANS received with dismay the news and video currently in circulation about the invasion of the Nigeria upper chamber and subsequent snatching of the Senate’s mace and symbol of authority.

“NANS see this as a pure mockery of the nation’s democracy and no doubt a disheartening precedent for Nigerian youths at a time when the youths are gathering momentum to take up leadership positions at different levels in the country.

“NANS is calling on the present senators to serve as role models to Nigerian youths by consistently conducting themselves in a manner expected of good leaders.

“Senators should not conduct themselves in a manner capable of destabilising the democracy been enjoyed in the country,’’ he added.

“NANS is, however, calling on appropriate authorities to as a matter of urgency look into the circumstances surrounding the invasion and unbiased persecution of anyone linked to the invasion,’’ he said.

He said that despite the high number of security operatives attached to the national assembly such embarrassing action was successfully achieved without challenge and possible apprehension of any of the suspected hoodlums.