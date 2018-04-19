The Senate has confirmed receipt of the snatched mace, which was recovered and returned by the Police.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, made the confirmation in his opening address at the plenary on Thursday.

Ekweremadu said the Senate would insist on the arrest and prosecution of the suspects, saying that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, would be invited to brief the lawmakers next week on thier investigation of the crime.

The Deputy Senate President wondered how the thugs crossed the gates, beat the security operatives on duty, and successfully made away with the mace.