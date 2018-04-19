The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate, an Enugu-based political pressure group, has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the role of security agents in Wednesday’s invasion of Senate and theft of the mace by hoodlums.

President of the group, Mr. Augustine Chukwudum, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday.

He said that the IGP must particularly investigate the roles played by policemen serving at the National Assembly in the incident.

Chukwudum said that after a careful study of the situation, it was clear that there was a security compromise in the issue.

He noted that a careful and painstaking investigation would reveal the officers whose action or inaction led to the hoodlums having unhindered access in and out of the hallowed chamber of the Senate.

“The matter should not be treated in the usual Nigerian way because anytime this kind of thing happens, you only hear of condemnation and no action.

“The matter must not be treated as a partisan affair; it must be thoroughly investigated and must not be swept under the carpet.

“The IGP and Director-General of Department of State Security must not just arrest but prosecute those involved, to serve as a deterrence to others out there thinking to act in similar way,’’ he said.

According to Chukwudum, prosecuting the perpetrators through the instrumentality of the Attorney-General of the Federation would prove that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration does not support impunity in any form.