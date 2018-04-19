The Osun State House of Assembly has passed 2018 appropriation bill of N179.2 billion.

The passage followed a motion moved by the leader of house, Mr Timothy Owoeye, and seconded by Mr Kamil Oyedele, the House Chairman on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary yesterday in Osogbo.

The budget has N92.6 billion as capital expenditure, which represents 51.1 per cent and N86.6 billion as recurrent expenditure, which represents 48.9 per cent.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola had on Dec. 28, 2017 presented a budget of N173.9 bilion to the Assembly.

The budget was jerked up by the parliament in the course of its consideration

Explaining the reason for the delay in the passage of the budget, Mr Najeem Salaam, the speaker of the house, said the lawmaker were careful to present a budget that would be acceptable to the state.

He urged the governor to release the approved budget to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government immediately funds is available.

He said this would allow the MDAs to function effectively.

The speaker also urged all revenue generating agencies to improve in their operations to enhance what the state is getting from the Federation’s account.

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said that the budget was increased by N5.2 billion by the assembly.

He added that the increase represents 3.03 per cent from the original budget presentated to the assembly by the governor. He said it was christened Budget of Enduring Legacy.

“It is a budget of hope with capital expenditure higher than the recurrent expenditure.

“With the sectoral allocation, I believe it is a budget for the common man, which is promising and achievable , if all hands will be on deck”, Oyintiloye said.

The lawmaker said that the assembly, through its standing committees would ensure proper implementation of the budget and its performance.