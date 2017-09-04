Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has urged the federal government to help Benue State out of the present flood disaster that ravaged parts of the state.

Thousands of citizens have been rendered homeless as hundreds of houses and other property were submerged by the flood largely influenced by the torrential rainfall.

Senator Mark in a press release yesterday sympathised with the government and people of Benue State describing the disaster as monumental.

He, therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to intervene by bringing relief materials for the thousands of citizens already displaced by the flood.

Senator Mark also enjoined organisations and good spirited individuals to render assistance to the flood ravaged communities in the state.

The former Senate helmsman however counseled citizens to adhere strictly to town planning rules and regulations for buildings as part of measures to prevent reoccurrence of such disaster.

Benue State was one of the states ravaged by flood in the 2012 disaster believed to have been orchestrated by the release of water from the Lagbo Dam in Cameroun.