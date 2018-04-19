The Kwara State Government has reiterated its determination to encourage the teaching and learning of mathematics as a pivot for the development of the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira, gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin when the executive members of the state chapter of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit.

Kisira, who stressed the importance of mathematics in development, described the subject as the engine room and basic instrument of science.

He decried the lack of interest in the subject among students and called on parents to play effective role in partnering with relevant bodies to encourage its teaching and learning in Nigerian institutions.

The deputy governor charged members of the association and relevant bodies to work toward producing mathematics teachers.

Kisira also thanked the association for appointing him the “Pillar of Mathematics’’ in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr Funsho Bello, had described Kisira as a role model, saying this informed the conferment of the award on him.

Bello explained that the association had been working with relevant organisations to initiate competitions which encourage the teaching of the subject.

The chairman, however, stressed the need for awareness to sensitise Nigerians on the importance of the subject.

He also called for government assistance for its members to attend seminars and conferences in order to be abreast of the development in the profession.