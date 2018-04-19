The Nigeria Police have returned the mace snatched by suspected thugs from the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

A Deputy Inspector General of Police yet to be identified, at about 11:45am, handed over the mace to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, who in return took it into the Senate chamber.

The Senate has been in a closed session since 11:07am.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harvard Professor reveals for free ancient herbs that lowers blood pressure and reverse hypertension in seven days [click here for info]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR