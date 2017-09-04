Security agents in Kano State have arrested some suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The Boko Haram members have since been moved to Abuja on Sunday morning for interrogation.

This development was confirmed by the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The security agents also confiscated arms and communication gadgets from the alleged terrorists, even as they divulged very useful information,” Ganduje added, appealing to people in the state to be more security conscious.

Ganduje revealed this in a speech, while receiving the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who paid him the traditional Hawan Nassarawa homage at the Government House in Kano.

He explained that the arrest was made possible by a special network that facilitated local community intelligence gathering, pointing out that the government would sustain its commitment towards protecting lives and property of the people.

The governor explained that as part of effort by his government to assist security agencies to do their work efficiently, vehicles worth millions of Naira have been purchased and distributed to the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps as well as Hisbah Guards.

“We have also built 10 security dormitories, each capable of housing 60 security officials to help the police in surveillance along the major highways coming onto the state capital,” he added.

Ganduje further stated that his administration, in conjunction with security agencies, has taken concrete steps to end criminal activities within Falgore forest, pointing out that so far, the Nigerian Army has established a training facility for soldiers in the forest.

Ganduje also told the Emir that the present administration in the state has committed huge resources to the provision of public infrastructure like metropolitan roads, rural access infrastructure, hospitals and classrooms among others, requesting for the sustained support of the Emirate Council to forge ahead.

Earlier, Sanusi had urged the government to focus more on economic development, especially alleviating the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He also urged political leaders to caution their supporters against causing public disturbances, saying it was also imperative on them to generate more employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.