Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo said he has released one billion Naira for road construction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

Okorocha made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okorocha said the money was released to a seven-man special committee, headed by Mr Calistus Ekenze.

He said the committee would see to the construction of roads in the area which would be an addition to the roads being undertaken by the local government administration.

The governor added that the committee was mandated to ensure the completion of 35 kilometers of road in the area.

Okorocha charged members of the committee not to disappoint the people in the course of carrying out the assignment.