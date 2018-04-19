The Presidential Committee for North-East Initiatives (PCNI) in partnership with Yobe State Government is to train 372 teachers in capacity building.

The insurgency that commenced in 2012 had also destroyed many schools with the “displacement and traumatizing” of many teachers across the state.

Addressing participants at the workshop in Damaturu, the training officer of PCNI, Faith Anifowoshe said the five-day workshop was to increase capacities of affected teachers that were traumatized and displaced by Boko Haram.

In the first quarter of 2018, PCNI also trained 300 teachers in the neighbouring state of Adamawa on trauma control among teachers, pupils and students.

According to her, PCNI is in Yobe to commence a capacity building of 372 primary school teachers who were displaced and devastated by insurgency between 2012 and 2015.