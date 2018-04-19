A Delta State High Court in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state has removed the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi, over alleged falsification of information.

Osanebi was representing Ndokwa East Constituency in the state legislature.

He hurriedly left the hallowed chambers barely 20 minutes into the commencement of plenary on Wednesday immediately the sack was communicated to him.

Suspicion enveloped the Assembly premises when the security and personal aides of the sacked lawmaker left the car park at a speed usually seen on highways.

They almost hit the security gate when it was not immediately opened and the convoy caused a hold-up on Nnebisi Road, opposite the Assembly gate.

The court, presided over by Justice V. I. Ofezi, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued Osanebi and issue same to Emeka Odegbe, as the validly nominated candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general election.

There was wild jubilation in Aboh, headquarters of the local government and Kwale over his sack as those who were not in his camp said he deserved to be removed.

They argued that he had been causing division among the people and political class in the area.

The judgement came barely a week after a Supreme Court judgement reaffirmed the status of Reuben Izeze as member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Assembly.

In a telephone call to get his reaction, Osanebi said he had appealed the ruling while his Press Secretary, Agbanishi Obinne, said there was no cause for alarm.

“We admonish our teeming supporters to remain calm and relaxed, for there is no cause for alarm, because the judgment has since been appealed and the deputy speaker is not distracted either.

“He’s still much focused, making frantic efforts for the empowerment and holistic transformation of our people,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the House, in a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, had earlier congratulated member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Izeze, on his victory at the Supreme Court against Festus Utuama.

Izeze, in his reaction, commended the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the state House of Assembly, and various stakeholders for their contribution and faith in the cause while it lasted.