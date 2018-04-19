Former Senate President David Mark has dragged the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Federal Government had accused Mark of illegally acquiring his then official residence as his private property.

The panel had given him 21 days within which to vacate the property.

In the quit notice endorsed by the Chairman of the Presidential panel, Okoi Obono Obla, the former Senate President was directed to ‘show cause’why the Federal Government should not enforce the recovery of the property for public good.

Mark, in the suit filed on his behalf by Ken Ikonne, is seeking an order restraining the panel from taking any steps or action aimed at evicting him from the mansion.

Reacting through his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark contended that the agents of the Federal Government unilaterally, and without affording him any right to fair hearing, and without any order of any court, declared his acquisition of the said property illegal.

Mumeh recalled: “The property was duly offered for, and purchased like any other person, in line with the Federal Government’s Monetisation Policy that was started during the tenure of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The former senate president had the right of first refusal. Even if he did not purchase it, someone else would have done so,” he said.