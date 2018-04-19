Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday evening said media and eyewitness accounts that indicted him for being behind the theft of the mace of the Nigerian Senate were untrue.

The mace was forcibly taken away by hoodlums who invaded the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning while the Senate was in plenary.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all,” Omo-Agege’s media office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recall that the thugs went into the chamber with the senator who was suspended for 90 legislative days on April 12 for taking the Senate to court concerning an internal legislative issue.

However, Omo-Agege insisted that he knew nothing about the theft of the mace, the symbol of authority of the Nigerian legislature. He said he was in the Senate on Wednesday morning to resume in spite of him being suspended.

“Senator Omo-Agege today resumed work and sitting with his colleagues,” the statement continued, adding that “a few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting.”

The senator also claimed that he was not arrested but invited by the Nigerian police who wanted him to assist with their investigations.

“Following media reports on the mace issue, the Police decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege,” the statement reads. “He has told them his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. He trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter.”