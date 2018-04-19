The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has described the invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected hoodlums as an attempted coup d’état.

Mr Sani was present at the Senate chambers when hoodlums forcefully entered the chamber and went away with the mace.

The police early on Thursday said the mace had been recovered from the street of Abuja

In a statement Wednesday evening, Mr Sani said the Senate will not be intimidated by the act.

He said the act is treasonable and amounts to an attempted coup d’etat.

“The armed invasion of the senate chambers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands condemned. Its treasonable and nothing but an attempted coup de’tat.

“The armed invasion is an open and undisguised assault on our democracy and a desecration of our constitution.

“The attackers and their open and secret backers represent a reactionary forces of evil and darkness.

“The Senate will not be intimidated nor will it compromise its independence.”

A former senator, Joseph Waku, had expressed similar view as that of Mr. Sani.

Mr Sani said the invasion is a coordinated action aimed at violating the Senate, adding that Nigeria is gradually becoming a totalitarian state.

“The armed invasion is a dangerous precedent for this and future generations of Nigerians.If this can happen to the Senate it can happen to the President, the Presidency and the Judiciary.

“Nigeria is gradually sliding into a totalitarian state.The inferno of violence has moved from the hinterlands to the heights of constitutional authority.

“The armed invasion is a well coordinated action aimed (at) violating and incinerating the parliament.

He commended his colleagues, members of the House of Representatives who paid the senate a solidarity visit and staff of the chamber for their roles in defending democracy.

The suspended senator‎ believed to have led the hoodlums, Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied any responsibility for the action.