The committee set up by the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has recommended indefinite suspension of a professor allegedly caught on tape demanding sex from a female student at the school.

A member of the committee, who spoke to newsmen in Oshogbo on Wednesday, said the committee recommended indefinite suspension of the professor.

Recall that the lecturer, in a recorded audio, had asked to have sex with the student five times to upgrade her mark from 33 to a pass mark.

The committee member said, “We recommended indefinite suspension of the professor pending the time the final report will be ready. The committee, in its interim report, established a prima facie case against him.

“We invited him and the female student. We identified the student and invited her, but she did not appear; only the professor honoured our invitation. I don’t want to tell you what he said on the telephone.”

The source noted that the final report would be ready after the lady had appeared.

Our correspondent learnt that the student was a postgraduate doing her Master of Business Administration.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju, said he would find out if the report was ready.

He had yet to call back as of the time of filing this report.

The Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, had on Sunday told newsmen that the report of the committee would be ready on Wednesday and that the university would release it to the public.