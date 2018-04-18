Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has debunked claims that he brought hoodlums to invade the Senate Chamber on Wednesday to remove the Mace.

A statement issued by Lucky Ajos for the Office of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the lawmaker resumed work on Wednesday like other senators and that he did not remove the mace of the senate.

According to the statement, “On Thursday, April 12 2018, the Senate purportedly suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. However, based on legal advice & understanding of the current position of the law, Senator Omo-Agege today resumed work and sitting with his colleagues.

“A few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting. We are grateful to the many distinguished Senators who stood by Senator Omo-Agege.”

The statement said “we are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all.

“Following media reports on the Mace issue, the Police decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told them his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. He trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter.”

The statement added that the office of Senator Omo-Agege was also aware of a statement allegedly issued by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, saying that without any investigation, Senator Sabi willfully, deliberately and unfairly made very serious allegations against Senator Omo-Agege on the Mace incident.

“We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary,” the statement said.