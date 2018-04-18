The federal government has directed security agencies to immediately swing to action to unravel circumstances surrounding the invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected hoodlums on Tuesday.
In a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Wednesday evening, the government condemned the attack.
Mr Mohammed was quoted as saying the security around the National Assembly complex would also be reinforced to prevent a recurrence.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harvard Professor reveals for free ancient herbs that lowers blood pressure and reverse hypertension in seven days [click here for info]