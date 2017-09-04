The Umar Musa Yar’Adua University in Katsina has fixed 170 as its cut-off mark for candidates seeking admission into the institution.

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Fatima Sanda-kaita, on behalf of the registrar, which was made available to journalists in Katsina on Sunday, said the cut-off mark was approved by the institution’s management at its 85th regular meeting.

The statement revealed that 15,224 candidates picked the institution as their first choice while the National University Commission’s approved admission quota for the institution is 2,577, including direct entry candidates for the 2017/18 academic session.

The institution has scheduled September 26 and 27 for its post-UTME screening for candidates who scored 170 and above “to guide the choice of these candidates.”