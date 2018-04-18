The Katsina State Government via it’s Ministry of Lands and Surveys has today launched the ELECTRONIC CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY

According to the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys, Hon Abubakar Sadiq Sada, in his opening remarks, this is to ease the process of acquiring land across the state.

He further added that the process is fully online

The Katsina State Governor Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari CFR while delivering his address stressed the need for the State Government to comply with Global best practices and to simplify the ease of acquiring land.

Gov Masari also stresses the need for sustainable compliance, the governor also presented some samples electronic C of O to the relevant owners.