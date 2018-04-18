No fewer than 23 Disease Surveillance Notification Officers (DSNO) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been trained by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Electronic Surveillance to enhance early reporting of diseases.

Dr Doris John, an Epidemiologist with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) told newsmen in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday.

John said that the training comprised 15 DSNO from the six area councils and eight from the state office.

She explained that the training would help to address the delay caused by paper based surveillance before transmission of data and information to the next level.

John said that with the new development, there would be early reporting of diseases that would also increase detection.

According to her, early notification will help the appropriate authorities to act or respond to any outbreak of disease as quickly as possible.

The Epidemiologist disclosed that the trained officers have received six android phones from WHO to aid them in the processing of data and information using electronic format.

She added that the FCTA would provide additional nine android phones to others DSNO in the area councils.

John expressed appreciation to WHO for the kind gesture adding that the organisation has been a dependable partner in boosting healthcare delivery in the territory.

She said further that WHO has been giving technical and logistic supports over the years to the FCT.