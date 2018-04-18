The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu said Wednesday that the unconstitutional and forcible taking of the mace from National Assembly’s red chamber by hoodlums showed that ‘Nigeria is a failed and irreparable state that can never stand.”

The Biafran separatist group wondered how thugs stormed the premises of the National Assembly where security agents were supposed to be at alert.

A statement by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Mr. Edeson Samuel, said that taking away of the symbol of authority meant that the government of Nigeria had failed and called on senators to return to their constituencies because, according him, there was no longer constitutional powers backing them.

MASSOB’s statement partly reads: “it has also shown that the government of President Buhari has collapsed. If thugs can invade the National Assembly and made away with the symbol of authority without any resistance from the security agents.”