The Federal Government has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not travelling to the United States of America as being alleged in some quarters.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, urged Nigerians to disregard any such news, which he described as fake.

He said that the fake news was being circulated via a parody Twitter account and an old NTA news video that President Buhari was travelling or had travelled to the US.

The minister said one of the numerous parody Twitter accounts in his name, @MohammedLai, was used to disseminate the fake and ludicrous news that claimed that President Buhari was due to leave Nigeria for the USA on Monday ‘’to condole with President Trump over the floods in Houston.’’

Mohammed also said that the NTA News video being circulated on the social media that President Buhari had already left for the UN General Assembly in New York was stale.

“This is a 2015 NTA News video that was repackaged to look current, and to give the impression that the President left Daura, where he is celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir, directly for New York,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said.

- Advertisement -

He said Nigerians should disregard any news credited to any account in his name, either on Twitter or Facebook, adding that ‘’Numerous parody accounts have been opened in my name on the two platforms, when indeed I have no Twitter or Facebook accounts.’’

The minister recalled how the same parody Twitter account used to disseminate the fake news about the President’s purported trip was employed to circulate a fake report that he sharply criticised Senator Dino Melaye for attending the Notting Hill Carnival in the UK.

He said these two instances highlighted the dangers posed to the polity by the purveyors of fake news and disinformation, and vowed that the Federal Government would soon fish out those behind the falsehood.

“Fake news, disinformation and hate speech are the antics of the naysayers, those who are pathologically opposed to this administration. That is why we are urging Nigerians to be more discerning and to double check any information emanating from the social media,’’ Mohammed said.