The Academic Staff Union of Universities said it had yet to get invitation for negotiations with the Federal Government on its demands.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said on Sunday that they were ready for talks and would attend any meeting called by the government to resolve the lingering strike which has paralysed academic activities in the universities.

“We have not received any invitation from the government, but we are ready for talks anytime they call us for negotiations,” he said on the telephone.

- Advertisement -

Asked if he believed the government was delaying the negotiation by not fixing a definite date for talks, Ogunyemi said the holidays might have been responsible for the lack of communication, adding that the government would likely schedule a meeting after the Sallah break.

The News Agency of Nigeria had reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had said that negotiations between the FG would resume after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

In a statement issued by Mr. Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director (Press) in the ministry, Ngige said the meeting would hold shortly after the holiday as requested by the leadership of ASUU.