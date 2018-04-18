Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been arrested by the Nigerian police for mace theft.

Mr Omo Agege was picked immediately after plenary by policemen who ushered the Senator into a waiting pickup van.

The lawmaker was suspended by the Senate for 90 days last week.

He, however, attended the plenary today.

The Senate had accused him of leading the armed men who stormed the chamber and snatched the mace while plenary was on.