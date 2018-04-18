The Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association says it will provide services in the state hospitals despite the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Workers Staff Union.

The state NMA chairman, Dr. Cajetan Onyedum, gave the assurance on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

Onyedum said that patients and their caregivers in the state should not panic.

He said that the members of the association have been mobilised to provide reasonable level of services at the affected hospitals.

He said that medical workers had always filled the gap created by the striking workers each time they embarked on such.

Onyedum said that there was the need for unity of purpose among workers in the health sector.

He said that various groups under different guises, intents and purposes should not spring up to cause disharmony within the sector.

According to him, medical doctors are aware that they cannot do the work in the sector all alone.

He said that they were appreciative of the roles of other levels of workers in the health sector.

“We are aware that we do not do this job alone, as there are other allied workers with us.

“However, when this type of strike occurs, we try to cover up in order to maintain reasonable level of service delivery,” he said.

NAN reports that JOHESU had, in the midnight of Tuesday, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike over the failure of the Federal Government to meet up with its members’ demands.