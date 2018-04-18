The Carter Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Programme for Plateau and Nasarawa has called for an effective policy of prohibiting open defecation toward eradicating schistosomiasis.

Dr Abel Eigege, the Director of the centre, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzias, is an infectious disease caused by parasitic worms.

Eigege said the worms could cause acute and chronic infections, with symptoms like fever, blood in urine or stools and abdominal discomfort.

He said schistosomiasis had been effectively eradicated in Plateau and Nasarawa states, adding that it might easily reemerge if people continued to defecate and urinate in the open.

“When people engage in the act of open defecation and urination, this is washed back to the various sources of water and people get re-infected.

“This is another major challenge, which has to be addressed urgently in order to sustain the success already achieved in the eradication of the disease in the state,’’ the director said.

Eigege e said there was an urgent need for the Plateau government to ensure that the policy, which prohibits open defecation was enforced to sustain the success of the eradication of the disease.

He said the centre had also eradicated lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis successfully.

He said both states were the first in Nigeria to achieve this feat.

According to him, elephantiasis is also a neglected tropical disease and a parasitic disease caused by microscopic thread-like worms in both states.

He added that the Centre was being faced with the challenge of re-infection, making its personnel to work very hard to sustain the successes already attained.

“We are working hard around the first line and second line villages that border Plateau and Nasarawa that have not achieved the eradication successes on elephantiasis and river blindness,’’ he said.