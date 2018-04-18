The Senate has reacted to the snatching of its mace during Wednesday (today) plenary, alleging that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege led the suspected thugs into the chamber.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, in a statement issued by the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, said the act was treasonable, adding that it was an attempt to overthrow the legislature.

It read, “Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege walked into the Senate’s plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the upper legislative chamber, the mace.

“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.

“All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

“The Senate is now in an executive session. An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.”

The session was opened at 12.07pm.