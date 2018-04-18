The senate has asked security agencies to help in retrieving its mace which was stolen after Ovie Omo-Agege, lawmaker Delta central senatorial district, invaded the chamber with suspected thugs.

Omo-Agege was suspended last week for challenging the sequence of election as proposed by the senate.

He had said it was targetted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, he made his way into the red chamber on Wednesday while some unidentified persons who accompanied him carted away the mace.

Responding, Abdullahi Sabi, spokesman of the upper legislative chamber, said the act is tantamount to treason.