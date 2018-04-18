Three students of the Taraba State University lost their lives when they were hit by falling trees during a rainstorm at the Bouba Njidda National Wild Life Park in Cameroon.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication of the university, Malam Sanusi Sa’ad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Wednesday.

Sa’ad said that the incident occurred on April 16 during a devastating rainstorm at about 3:15 p.m.

He said that the students were 400 level students of the Biological Science Department of the university on a research trip to the neighboring Cameroon.

The spokesman named the dead students as Nancy Sam-Achak, Grace Thomas and Yusuf Mohammed, the president of the department’s students’ association.

He said that the Head of the Biological Science Department, Dr Robert Houmso, who was also in the trip and 16 other students were injured during the incident.

Sa’ad said that all the injured people were currently receiving treatment at the Garoua Hospital in Cameroun.