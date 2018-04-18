PREMIUMTIMES.COM

Protesters stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday and stole the maze.

The protesters are believed to be supporters of a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The maze is the symbol of authority in the parliament.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for accusing his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari.

