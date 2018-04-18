Protesters stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday and stole the maze.
The protesters are believed to be supporters of a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.
The maze is the symbol of authority in the parliament.
Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for accusing his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari.
